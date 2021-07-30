Watertown Fire Department
Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Wednesday at 1:49 a.m. to the 100 block of North Maple Street for a female.
— Wednesday at 5:16 a.m. to the 1600 block of Carlson Place for a lift assist.
— Wednesday at 9:53 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.
— Wednesday at 10 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.
— Wednesday at 11:17 a.m. to the 100 block of Dewey Avenue for a male.
— Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. to the intersection of Gypsy Road and State Highway 19 for a female.
— Wednesday at 4:28 p.m. to the 1900 block of Market Way for a female.
— Wednesday at 7:02 p.m. to the 1000 block of Pleasant Street for a male.
— Wednesday at 8:53 p.m. to the 1500 block of Lakeside Terrace for a female who was treated and not transported.
— Wednesday at 9:24 p.m. to the 1100 block of Hus Drive for a female.
— Wednesday at 9:31 p.m.to the 1100 block of North Fourth Street for a female.
Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls: No calls to report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.