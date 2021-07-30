Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 1:49 a.m. to the 100 block of North Maple Street for a female.

— Wednesday at 5:16 a.m. to the 1600 block of Carlson Place for a lift assist.

— Wednesday at 9:53 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.

— Wednesday at 10 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.

— Wednesday at 11:17 a.m. to the 100 block of Dewey Avenue for a male.

— Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. to the intersection of Gypsy Road and State Highway 19 for a female.

— Wednesday at 4:28 p.m. to the 1900 block of Market Way for a female.

— Wednesday at 7:02 p.m. to the 1000 block of Pleasant Street for a male.

— Wednesday at 8:53 p.m. to the 1500 block of Lakeside Terrace for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Wednesday at 9:24 p.m. to the 1100 block of Hus Drive for a female.

— Wednesday at 9:31 p.m.to the 1100 block of North Fourth Street for a female.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls: No calls to report.

