Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 12:04 p.m. to the 600 block of Belmont Drive for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Monday at 12:19 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Monday at 12:23 p.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a female.

— Monday at 7:01 p.m. to the 800 block of Larabee Street for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Monday at 7:45 p.m. to the 1400 block of South Ninth Street for a male.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

Firefighters responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 12:22 p.m. to the N500 block of Boulder Road for a burn complaint.

Recommended for you

Load comments