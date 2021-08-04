Watertown Fire Department
Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Monday at 12:04 p.m. to the 600 block of Belmont Drive for a male who was not treated and not transported.
— Monday at 12:19 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.
— Monday at 12:23 p.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a female.
— Monday at 7:01 p.m. to the 800 block of Larabee Street for a female who was treated and not transported.
— Monday at 7:45 p.m. to the 1400 block of South Ninth Street for a male.
Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls:
Firefighters responded to the following locations:
— Monday at 12:22 p.m. to the N500 block of Boulder Road for a burn complaint.
