Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following location:

— Monday at 12:31 a.m. to the 300 block of North Lake Street for a paramedic intercept.

— Monday at 1 p.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a lift assist.

— Monday at 7:47 a.m. to the 1100 of Bougton Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Monday at 8:13 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Monday at 9:40 a.m. to the 300 block of South Water Street for a male.

— Monday at 11:40 a.m. to the 400 block of South Sixth Street for a male.

— Monday at 7:48 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — No calls.

