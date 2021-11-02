Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Thursday at 8:52 a.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a lift assist.

— Thursday at 10:11 a.m. to the 300 block of East Haven Drive for a male.

— Thursday at 8:08 p.m. to the 1100 block of Clement Street for a female.

— Thursday at 11:01 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

— Friday at 5:36 a.m. to the 400 block of Franklin Street for a male.

— Friday at 9:27 a.m. to the 600 block of Maple Crest lane for a female.

— Friday at 10:58 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Friday at 12:21 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for an activated medical alarm. No individual was treated or transported.

— Friday at 1:07 p.m. to the 100 block of North Maple Street for a male.

— Friday at 2:03 p.m. to the 1900 block of Market Way for a male.

— Friday at 6:48 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.

— Saturday at 3:02 a.m. to the 800 block of Clark Street for a female.

— Saturday at 7:31 a.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Saturday at 9:39 a.m. to the 1200 block of Doris Street for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Saturday at 9:58 a.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a male.

— Saturday at 2:34 p.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for an activated medical alarm for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Saturday at 3:30 p.m. to the N5600 block of French Road for a male.

— Saturday at 7:05 p.m. to the 400 block of Janet Lane for a male.

— Saturday at 7:16 p.m. to the 1600 block of South Church Street for a female.

— Saturday at 8:22 p.m. to the N800 block of Willie Road for a female.

— Saturday at 12:41 p.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Sunday at 12:43 a.m. to the N8400 block of Jefferson Road for a female.

— Sunday at 1:23 a.m. to the 500 block of South Second Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Sunday at 1:47 a.m. to the N800 block of County Highway R for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Sunday at 5:33 a.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a female.

— Sunday at 7:07 a.m. to the 100 block of North 10th Street for a male.

— Sunday at 10:51 a.m. to the 100 block of South Church Street for a male.

— Sunday at 2:08 p.m. to the 800 block of Western Avenue for a male who was not treated and not transported.

Otherwise noted, all patients were treated and taken to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

— Thursday at 7:58 p.m. to the 700 block of West Main Street for a fire alarm.

Recommended for you

Load comments