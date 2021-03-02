Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Thursday at 2:04 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Thursday at 11:16 a.m. to the 1200 block of Meadow Street for a female.
— Thursday at 1:39 p.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a female.
— Thursday at 4:53 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Friday at 12:46 a.m. to the 200 block of North Washington Street for a female.
— Friday at 3:23 a.m. to the W5600 block of County Highway R for a female
— Friday at 8:08 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female but the call was canceled in route.
— Friday at 10:11 a.m. to the 1400 block of Randolph Street for a female.
— Friday at 11:46 a.m. to the 200 block of South Monroe for a male.
— Friday at 1:08 p.m. to the 400 block of East Main Street for a female.
— Friday at 4:25 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.
— Friday at 6:31 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.
— Friday at 7:11 p.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a female.
— Friday at 8:26 p.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a female.
— Saturday at 7:53 a.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a male who was treated and not transported.
— Saturday at 9:51 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Saturday at 7:54 p.m. to the 100 block of Jones Street for a male who was treated and not transported.
— Saturday at 8:38 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.
— Sunday at 8:48 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Sunday at 9:31 a.m. to the 200 block of East Division Street for a male.
— Sunday at 10:37 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a male.
— Sunday at 11:01 a.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a female who was treated and not transported.
— Sunday at 1:59 p.m. to the 800 block of Cole Street for a female.
— Sunday at 3:12 p.m. to the 1400 block of Evergreen Drive for a male.
— Sunday at 7:48 p.m. to the 400 block of Lexington Court for a male.
— Sunday at 8:53 p.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a female who was treated and not transported.
— Sunday at 11:47 p.m. to the 600 block of Long Street for a female.
Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following locations:
— Thursday at 2:04 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a fire alarm.
— Thursday at 7:23 a.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a fire alarm.
— Saturday at 9:39 a.m. to the 1500 block of South Church Street for a fire alarm.
— Saturday at 7:05 p.m. to the 200 block of Air Park Drive for a fire alarm.
