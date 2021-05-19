Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 2:01 a.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a female.

— Wednesday at 2:09 a.m. to the 1400 block of Evergreen Drive for a lift assist.

— Wednesday at 10:02 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Wednesday at 1:14 p.m. to the 1500 block of Davis Street for a female.

— Wednesday at 3:52 p.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a female.

— Wednesday at 7:53 p.m. to the 200 block of North Water Street for a male.

— Wednesday at 10:01 p.m. at the intersection of County Highway MM and Harvey Road for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Thursday at 7:19 a.m. at the intersection of State Highway 26 and County Highway B for a mutual aid call on a motor vehicle crash for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Thursday at 9:52 a.m. to the W3900 block of Ebenezer Road for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Thursday at 4:26 p.m. to the intersection of North Fourth and Juneau streets for a female involved in a motor vehicle crash. The female was not treated and not transported.

— Thursday at 4:52 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Thursday at 6:03 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Thursday at 7:12 p.m. to the 300 block North Fifth Street for a male.

— Thursday at 8:48 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Thursday at 9:50 p.m. 600 block of Hancock Street for a female.

— Friday at 9:05 a.m. to the 200 block of South Water Street for a male.

— Friday at 9:34 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Friday at 9:58 p.m. to the 1500 block of South 10th Street for a female.

— Friday at 5:01 p.m. to the 1400 block of Memorial Drive for a lift assist.

— Friday at 6:06 p.m. to the 400 block of South Washington Street for a male.

— Saturday at 7:52 a.m. to the 1400 block of Memorial Drive for a female.

— Saturday at 10:24 a.m. to the 1500 block of Utah Street for a male.

— Saturday at 2:08 p.m. to the 9600 block of Frohling Road for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Saturday at 3:11 p.m. to the 1400 block of South Third Street for a female.

— Saturday at 7:45 p.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Saturday at 10:54 p.m.to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a female.

— Sunday at 8:27 a.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a female.

— Sunday at 10:07 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

— Sunday at 10:42 a.m. to the 1400 block of Evergreen Drive for a female.

— Sunday at 12:41 p.m. to the 200 block of North Water Street for a female.

— Sunday at 2:05 p.m. to the W11000 block of Columbus Street in Waterloo for a mutual aid call for a fire.

— Sunday at 2:30 p.m. to the 100 block of North 10th Street for a female.

— Sunday at 7:03 p.m. to the 500 block of East Main Street for a male.

— Monday at 9:05 a.m. to the 400 block of West Milwaukee Street for a female.

— Monday at 1:12 p.m. to the 100 block of Air Park Drive for a female.

— Monday at 9:31 p.m. to the 1500 block of Lakeside Terrace for a female.

— Monday at 9:57 p.m. to the 600 block of South Eighth Street to check a burn complaint.

— Monday at 10:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Jones Street for a female.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Clinic.

Fire calls:

— Wednesday at 7:05 a.m. in the 600 block of South 12th Street for a furnace fire.

— Thursday at 4:58 p.m. to the intersection of North Fourth Street and Juneau Street for a fluid spill.

— Thursday at 6:04 p.m. to the 1300 block of Memorial Drive for a gas leak.

— Friday at 8:37 a.m. to the 900 block of West Main Street for an animal rescue.

— Saturday at 7:19 a.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a fire alarm.

— Monday at 9:57 p.m. to the 600 block of South Eighth Street to check a burn complaint.

