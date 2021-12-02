Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 6:44 a.m. to the 700 block of Belmont Drive for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Tuesday at 7:33 a.m. to the 700 block of Belmont Drive for a female.

— Tuesday at 9:10 a.m. to the 1300 block of South Third Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 9:28 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.

— Tuesday at 11:15 a.m. to the 1900 block of Market Way for a female.

— Tuesday at 11:33 a.m. to the 400 block of Dewey Avenue for a female.

— Tuesday at 1:04 p.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a male.

— Tuesday at 3:46 p.m. to West Spaulding Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Tuesday at 9:06 p.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a male.

Otherwise noted, all patients were treated and taken to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls: No calls to report.

