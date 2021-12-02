For the record Dec 2, 2021 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Watertown Fire DepartmentParamedics responded to the following locations:— Tuesday at 6:44 a.m. to the 700 block of Belmont Drive for a female who was treated and not transported.— Tuesday at 7:33 a.m. to the 700 block of Belmont Drive for a female.— Tuesday at 9:10 a.m. to the 1300 block of South Third Street for a female.— Tuesday at 9:28 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.— Tuesday at 11:15 a.m. to the 1900 block of Market Way for a female.— Tuesday at 11:33 a.m. to the 400 block of Dewey Avenue for a female.— Tuesday at 1:04 p.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a male.— Tuesday at 3:46 p.m. to West Spaulding Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.— Tuesday at 9:06 p.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a male.Otherwise noted, all patients were treated and taken to Watertown Regional Medical Center.Fire calls: No calls to report. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now I left Fox News after 12 years. Tucker Carlson’s ‘Patriot Purge’ was the final straw Juneau man makes initial appearance on recklessly endangering safety charge Reeseville man found guilty of pulling pitchfork on deputies Alan B. Miller Sheriff investigating Creek incident Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
