Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 12:38 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Wednesday at 4:45 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

— Wednesday at 9:37 a.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Wednesday at 10:57 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Wednesday at 12:19 p.m. to the 200 block of Lowell Street for a male.

— Wednesday at 4:05 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

— Wednesday at 5:08 p.m. to the 500 block ofNorth Montgomery Street for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — No calls.

