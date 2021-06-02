Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 9:42 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Wednesday at 3:59 p.m. to the 1400 block of Utah Street for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Wednesday at 9:25 p.m. to the N7900 block of County Highway A for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Wednesday at 10:56 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Thursday at 5:15 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Thursday at 6:15 a.m. to the 900 block of West Main Street for a male.

— Thursday at 8:32 a.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Thursday at 5:12 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

— Thursday at 9:12 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

— Thursday at 9:12 p.m. to the 700 block of Crestview Drive for a lift assist.

— Friday at 4:32 a.m. to the 1500 block of Stoneridge Drive for a male.

— Friday at 10:38 a.m. to the intersection of Sixth and Wisconsin streets for a male who was injured in a motor vehicle crash. He was treated and transported.

— Saturday at 1:02 p.m. to the 100 block of South Eighth Street for a female.

— Saturday at 2:39 p.m. to the 200 block of Air Park Drive for a male.

— Saturday at 6:29 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.

— Saturday at 11:12 p.m. to the 800 block of North Warren Street for a lift assist.

— Sunday at 1:33 p.m. to the W6900 block of Rubidell Road for a male.

— Sunday at 3:46 p.m. to the intersection of Interstate 94 and State Highway 26 for a female who required a paramedic intercept. The woman was transported by another agency.

— Sunday at 12:38 a.m. to the block of Boughton Street for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Sunday at 9:37 a.m. to the 1500 block of Lakeside Terrace for a female.

— Sunday at 1:31 p.m. to the 1200 block of Ochs Court for a male.

— Sunday at 2:11 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Sunday at 8:47 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

— Wednesday at 6:13 p.m. to the 800 block of West Main Street for a motor vehicle crash fluid spill.

— Friday at 8:38 a.m. to the 100 block of Park View Lane for downed wires.

— Sunday at 11:54 p.m. to the 100 block of Kansas Street for a male.

