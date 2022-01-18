For the record Jan 18, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Watertown Fire DepartmentEmergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following locations:— Thursday at 3:05 a.m. to the 500 block of East Main Street for a male.— Thursday at 8:56 a.m. to the 1500 block of Lakeside Terrace for a female.— Thursday at 10:28 a.m. to the N500 block of Hancock Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.— Thursday at 11:45 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.— Thursday at 12:49 p.m. to the 100 block of South First Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.— Thursday at 1:12 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.— Friday at 8:25 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.— Friday at 1:16 p.m. to the N7900 block of County Highway A for a male who was not treated and not transported.— Friday at 8:42 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.— Friday at 9:41 p.m. to the 1400 block of Stoneridge Drive for a male.— Saturday at 1:18 a.m. to the 100 block of South First Street for a male.— Saturday at 3:15 a.m. to the 100 block of Jones Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.— Saturday at 5:52 a.m. to the 1400 block of Stoneridge Drive for a female.— Saturday at 7:25 a.m. to the 400 block of Janet Lane for a male.— Saturday at 10:28 a.m. to the N500 block of Blaine Road for a female who was treated and not transported.— Saturday at 6:49 p.m. to the 100 block of Charles Street for a male.— Saturday at 6:53 to the 400 block of Janet Lane for a male who was treated and not transported.— Saturday at 7:11 p.m. to the 200 block of Air Park Drive for mutual aid request from Johnson Creek for a male who was treated and not transported.— Saturday at 10:34 p.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a male who was treated and not transported.— Saturday at 10:55 p.m. to the 800 block of Birchwood Circle for a female.— Saturday at 10:58 p.m. to the 200 block of South Water Street for a lift assist.Unless otherwise noted, all persons were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:— Saturday at 4:05 a.m. to the 100 block of South First Street for a city service call.— Saturday at 12:59 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a service call.— Sunday at 11:22 a.m. to the 100 block of Dodge Street for a fire alarm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Judy Kay White Jay A. Uttech Fire chief to retire Wava Lee Wandersee Lake Mills School District provide ESSER fund updates Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
