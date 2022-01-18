Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following locations:

— Thursday at 3:05 a.m. to the 500 block of East Main Street for a male.

— Thursday at 8:56 a.m. to the 1500 block of Lakeside Terrace for a female.

— Thursday at 10:28 a.m. to the N500 block of Hancock Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Thursday at 11:45 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

— Thursday at 12:49 p.m. to the 100 block of South First Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Thursday at 1:12 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Friday at 8:25 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Friday at 1:16 p.m. to the N7900 block of County Highway A for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Friday at 8:42 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.

— Friday at 9:41 p.m. to the 1400 block of Stoneridge Drive for a male.

— Saturday at 1:18 a.m. to the 100 block of South First Street for a male.

— Saturday at 3:15 a.m. to the 100 block of Jones Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Saturday at 5:52 a.m. to the 1400 block of Stoneridge Drive for a female.

— Saturday at 7:25 a.m. to the 400 block of Janet Lane for a male.

— Saturday at 10:28 a.m. to the N500 block of Blaine Road for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Saturday at 6:49 p.m. to the 100 block of Charles Street for a male.

— Saturday at 6:53 to the 400 block of Janet Lane for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Saturday at 7:11 p.m. to the 200 block of Air Park Drive for mutual aid request from Johnson Creek for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Saturday at 10:34 p.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Saturday at 10:55 p.m. to the 800 block of Birchwood Circle for a female.

— Saturday at 10:58 p.m. to the 200 block of South Water Street for a lift assist.

Unless otherwise noted, all persons were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:

— Saturday at 4:05 a.m. to the 100 block of South First Street for a city service call.

— Saturday at 12:59 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a service call.

— Sunday at 11:22 a.m. to the 100 block of Dodge Street for a fire alarm.

