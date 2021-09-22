Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 8:14 a.m. to the 700 block of North Water Street for a male.

— Monday at 9:08 a.m. to the N7900 block of County Highway A for a male’s medical alarm. The man was not treated and not transported.

— Monday at 11:16 a.m. to the 1400 block of Memorial Drive for a female.

— Monday at 11:20 a.m. to the 900 block of Charles Street for a male.

— Monday at 12:47 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Monday at 3:42 p.m. to the 300 block of North Warren Street for a female.

— Monday at 3:45 p.m. to the 200 block of West Spaulding Street for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Monday at 6:09 p.m. to the N6000 Zabel Lane for a mutual aid call in Jefferson, but were canceled en route.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls: No calls to report.

