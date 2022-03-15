Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following location:
— Thursday at 2:48 a.m. to the 400 block of North Fourth Street for a female.
— Thursday at 3:17 a.m.to the 200 block of Herman Street for a female.
— Thursday at 4:06 a.m. to the intersection of Welsh Road and State Highway 26 for a male who was treated and transported for medical treatment by another agency.
— Thursday at 11:04 a.m. to the W4500 block of Linmar Lane for a male.
— Thursday at 4:57 p.m. to the 700 block of O’Connell Street for a male who required a lift assist.
— Thursday at 6:10 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Friday at 11:24 a.m. to the 700 block of Oakwood Lane for a female who was not treated and not transported.
— Friday at 12:05 p.m. to the intersection of Western Avenue and South Third Street for a motor vehicle crash where no one was treated or transported.
— Friday at 1:09 p.m. to the 200 block of East Main Street for a female who was treated and not transported.
— Friday at 1:21 p.m. to the 1900 block of Market Way for a female.
— Friday at 1:37 p.m. to the 100 block of North Seventh Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.
— Friday at 2:40 p.m. to the 1500 block of Country Club Lane for a female.
— Friday at 3:35 p.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female who required a lift assist.
— Friday at 6:43 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a male.
— Friday at 6:50 p.m. to the 200 block of North Warren Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.
— Friday at 10:11 p.m. to the 900 block of Wisconsin Street for a male.
— Saturday at 10:39 a.m. to the 100 block of South Church Street for a male.
— Saturday at 1:34 p.m. to the W3800 block of County Highway O for a female.
— Saturday at 3:22 p.m. to the 200 block of South Church Street for a male.
— Saturday at 7:29 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Saturday at 10:29 p.m. to the 1100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.
— Sunday at 1:05 a.m. to the 1000 block of Boughton Street for a male who was treated and not transported.
— Sunday at 4:42 a.m. to the 1000 block of Boughton Street for a male.
— Sunday at 7:58 a.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female.
— Sunday at 8:29 a.m. to the 300 block of Water Street for a female.
— Sunday at 9:30 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.
— Sunday at 4:27 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.
— Sunday at 9:01 p.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.
— Sunday at 10:05 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.
Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following calls:
— Thursday at 3:07 a.m. to the 700 block of South 12th Street for a fire alarm.
— Thursday at 2:39 p.m. to the N2700 block of State Highway 26 for a mutual aid call.
— Thursday at 6:04 p.m. to the 300 block of North Avenue for a carbon monoxide alarm.
— Saturday at 5:49 p.m. to the intersection of North Church Street and Endeavour Drive for a fuel spill.
