Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 12:21 a.m. in the 1400 block of Henry Street for a lift assist.

— Monday at 5:32 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following location:

— Monday at 11:23 p.m. to the 1300 block of Wakoka Street for a fire alarm.

Load comments