Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 8:22 a.m. to the 400 block of Dorothy Place for a male.

— Wednesday at 9:02 a.m. to the 200 block of West Madison Street in Lake Mills for a mutual aid call for a male.

— Wednesday at 9:43 a.m. to the 700 block of North Church Street for a female.

— Wednesday at 11:15 a.m. to the 100 block of Serenity Oaks Terrace for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Wednesday at 11:44 a.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Wednesday at 5:51 p.m. to the W5000 block of County Highway R in Lebanon for a male.

— Wednesday at 11:09 p.m. to the intersection of Boomer and 12th streets for a male involved in a motor vehicle crash.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

Firefighters were called to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 10:25 a.m. to the 100 block of Hall Street for downed wires.

