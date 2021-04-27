Watertown Fire Department
Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Thursday at 3:11 a.m.to the W4000 block of Riverview Road for a female.
— Thursday at 7:47 a.m. to the intersection of County Highway A and County Highway Q in Lake Mills for paramedic intercept for a male who was treated and transported by another.
— Thursday at 9:14 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female who was treated and not transported.
— Thursday at 10:08 a.m. to the 1500 block of Doctors Court for a female.
— Thursday at 2:24 p.m. to the 400 block of South Eighth Street for a female.
— Thursday at 5:55 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.
— Friday at 12:36 a.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a female.
— Friday at 5:28 a.m. to the 1600 block of Carson Place for a lift assist.
— Friday at 10:18 a.m. to the 400 block of South Church Street for a female.
— Friday at 12:24 p.m. to the 300 block of South Water Street for a female who was treated and not transported.
— Friday at 5:52 p.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a male.
— Saturday at 5:42 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female who was treated and not transported.
— Saturday at 4 p.m. to the 400 block of South Church Street for a female.
— Saturday at 5:36 p.m. to the intersection of Bradley Street and East Gate Drive for male who was treated and transported after being involved in a motor vehicle crash.
— Saturday at 5:38 p.m. to the intersection of Bradley Street and East Gate Drive for a male who was involved in a motor vehicle crash and was treated and not transported.
— Saturday at 6:09 p.m. to the intersection of Canary Court in Lebanon for EMS to standby for a fire. No patients were treated or transported.
— Saturday at 6:42 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Sunday at 3:42 p.m. to the 300 block of South Ninth Street for a male.
— Sunday at 2:10 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Sunday at 4:59 p.m. to the 100 block of Comenius Court for a female.
— Sunday at 6:28 p.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female.
— Sunday at 8:19 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.
Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Clinic.
Fire calls: Firefighters responded to the following location:
— Friday at 6:28 p.m. to the 100 block of South Warren Street to check a burn complaint.
