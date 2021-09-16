Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 10:11 a.m. to the 100 block of Warbler Way for a female.

— Tuesday at 10:38 a.m. to the 100 bock of Hospital Drive for a male.

— Tuesday at 11:08 a.m. to the 1400 block of Evergreen Drive for a female.

— Tuesday at 12:17 p.m. to the 500 block of South Sixth Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 3:52 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female who required a lift assist.

— Tuesday at 9:36 p.m. to the 1100 block of Hus Drive for a male who required a lift assist.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

Firefighters responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 5:17 p.m. to the 1500 block of Lawnview Lane for a carbon monoxide alarm.

Recommended for you

Load comments