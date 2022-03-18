For the record Mar 18, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Watertown Fire DepartmentEmergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following location:— Wednesday at 1:37 a.m. to the 300 block of South Eighth Street for a male.— Wednesday at 11:28 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female who requested a lift assist.— Wednesday at 12:37 a.m. to the 1400 block of Memorial Drive for a male.— Wednesday at 1:07 p.m. to the 1500 block of Sandy Lane for a male.— Wednesday at 5:07 p.m. to the 200 block of Mary Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.— Wednesday at 9:40 p.m. to the 800 block of Clark Street for a female.Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:— Wednesday at 12:54 p.m. to the W3300 block of Hagedorn Road for a mutual aid call for a brush fire.— Wednesday at 4:08 p.m. to the 100 block of Pawnee Street for a liquid spill. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Man in crash on Welsh Road flown to hospital Fort Atkinson man charged with child sex assault, porn Avian flu strikes again in Jefferson County Rubicon man gets prison time for fight Old skis and rebuilt shanty highlight icefishing season Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 3-18
