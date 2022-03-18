Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following location:

— Wednesday at 1:37 a.m. to the 300 block of South Eighth Street for a male.

— Wednesday at 11:28 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female who requested a lift assist.

— Wednesday at 12:37 a.m. to the 1400 block of Memorial Drive for a male.

— Wednesday at 1:07 p.m. to the 1500 block of Sandy Lane for a male.

— Wednesday at 5:07 p.m. to the 200 block of Mary Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Wednesday at 9:40 p.m. to the 800 block of Clark Street for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 12:54 p.m. to the W3300 block of Hagedorn Road for a mutual aid call for a brush fire.

— Wednesday at 4:08 p.m. to the 100 block of Pawnee Street for a liquid spill.

Recommended for you

Load comments