Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 8:46 a.m. to the N2500 block of Level Valley Road for a paramedic intercept involving a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Tuesday at 9:35 a.m. to the 1400 block of Evergreen Drive for a female.

— Tuesday at 9:55 a.m. to the 1300 block of Neenah Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 1:57 p.m. to the N9600 block of Boje Court for a female.

— Tuesday at 2:50 p.m. to the 100 block of Dewey Avenue for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

— Tuesday at 11:35 p.m.to the 300 block of Hart Street for a male.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

Firefighters responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 5:12 p.m. to the 1400 block of Timber Ridge Trail for a cooking fire which was contained.

