Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Wednesday at 4:01 a.m. to the 800 block of South Third Street for a male.
— Wednesday at 9:21 a.m. to the 1900 block of Market Way for a female.
— Wednesday at 12:56 p.m. to the 300 block of Riviera Drive for a female.
— Wednesday at 1:58 p.m. to the 200 block of West Main Street for a male.
— Wednesday at 7:34 p.m. to the 1300 block of West Main Street for a female.
Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls — No calls.
