Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 5:38 a.m.. to the 1400 block of Duffy Street for a male.

— Monday at 12:53 a.m. to the 700 block of Long Street for a male.

— Monday at 3:14 p.m. to the 1500 block of Lakeside Terrace for a female.

— Monday at 7:47 p.m. to the 100 block of Meadowlark Lane for a male.

— Monday at 8:52 p.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a female.

— Monday at 11:48 p.m. to the 300 block of East Arcade Avenue for a male.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and taken to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

Firefighters responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 6:17 a.m. to the 100 block of Fairview Street for a carbon monoxide alarm.

