Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following location:

— Wednesday at 8:20 a.m. to the 1400 block of Stoneridge Drive for a male.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 7:37 a.m. to the N4400 block of County Highway P in Rome for a mutual aid structure fire call.

— Wednesday at 9 a.m. to the 600 block of Fourth Street for a structure fire.

— Wednesday at 10:53 a.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a fire alarm.

