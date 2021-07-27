Watertown Fire Department
Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Thursday at 2:25 a.m. to the 200 block of South Water Street for a female.
— Thursday at 7:01 a.m. to the 900 block of South Street for a male.
— Thursday at 11:57 a.m. to the N300 block of County Highway K for a male who was not treated and not transported.
— Thursday at 12:57 p.m. to the 1900 block of Market Way for a female who was not treated and not transported.
— Thursday at 2:18 p.m. to the 200 block of North Water Street for a false medical alarm.
— Thursday at 4:09 p.m. to the 100 block of Bluebird Ridge Road for a female.
— Thursday at 5:05 p.m. to the 800 block of North Water Street for a female.
— Friday at 12:19 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.
— Saturday at 11:15 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.
— Saturday at 1:05 p.m. to the W6900 block of Rubidell Road for a male.
— Saturday at 3:27 p.m. to the 100 block of Meadowlark Lane for a male who was treated and not transported.
— Saturday at 5:48 p.m. to the 500 block of North Eighth Street for a female.
— Saturday at 8:09 p.m. to the 200 block of South First Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.
— Sunday at 3:40 a.m. to the 300 block of North Fourth Street for a male.
— Sunday at 5:22 p.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a female.
Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls:
Firefighters responded to the following locations:
— Sunday at 6:57 a.m. to the intersection of County Highway T and West Road for a male involved in a motor vehicle crash. The man was treated and transported.
— Sunday at 1:49 p.m.to the 900 block of Division Street for a carbon monoxide alarm.
