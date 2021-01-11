Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Thursday at 12:46 a.m. to the 200 block of South Water Street for a male.
— Thursday at 9:20 a.m. to the N7600 block of County Highway Q for a male who required treatment and no transport.
— Thursday at 10 a.m. to the 200 block of North Water Street for a female.
— Thursday at 12:29 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Thursday at 2:42 p.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a female.
— Thursday at 5:21 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Thursday at 6:19 p.m. to the 400 block of North Second Street for a male who requested a lift assist.
— Thursday at 6:56 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for female who required a lift assist.
— Thursday at 7:19 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female who required treatment and no transport.
— Thursday at 7:28 p.m. to the 300 block of East Arcade Avenue for a male.
— Thursday at 10:44 p.m. to the N8000 block of Jefferson Road for a female.
Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls — No calls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.