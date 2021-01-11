Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Thursday at 12:46 a.m. to the 200 block of South Water Street for a male.

— Thursday at 9:20 a.m. to the N7600 block of County Highway Q for a male who required treatment and no transport.

— Thursday at 10 a.m. to the 200 block of North Water Street for a female.

— Thursday at 12:29 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Thursday at 2:42 p.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a female.

— Thursday at 5:21 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Thursday at 6:19 p.m. to the 400 block of North Second Street for a male who requested a lift assist.

— Thursday at 6:56 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for female who required a lift assist.

— Thursday at 7:19 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female who required treatment and no transport.

— Thursday at 7:28 p.m. to the 300 block of East Arcade Avenue for a male.

— Thursday at 10:44 p.m. to the N8000 block of Jefferson Road for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — No calls.

