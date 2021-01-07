Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 12:37 a.m. to the W5500 block of Hancock Road for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Tuesday at 4:42 a.m. to the 1400 block of Duffy Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 7:04 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

— Tuesday at 3:21 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

— Tuesday at 4:16 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 5:24 p.m. to the 400 block of Bernard Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 5:56 p.m. to the 400 block of Bernard for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 10:42 p.m. to the 1200 block of Virginia Avenue for a male who was treated and not transported.

Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — No calls.

