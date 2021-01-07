Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Tuesday at 12:37 a.m. to the W5500 block of Hancock Road for a female who was treated and not transported.
— Tuesday at 4:42 a.m. to the 1400 block of Duffy Street for a male.
— Tuesday at 7:04 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.
— Tuesday at 3:21 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.
— Tuesday at 4:16 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Tuesday at 5:24 p.m. to the 400 block of Bernard Street for a female.
— Tuesday at 5:56 p.m. to the 400 block of Bernard for a male who was treated and not transported.
— Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.
— Tuesday at 10:42 p.m. to the 1200 block of Virginia Avenue for a male who was treated and not transported.
Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls — No calls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.