Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Wednesday at 1:42 a.m. to the 400 block of South Water Street for a male.
— Wednesday at 2:36 a.m. to the 300 block of South Water Street for a male.
— Wednesday at 10:51 a.m. to the 1100 block of Jones Street for a female.
— Wednesday at 11:27 a.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a female.
Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls — No fire calls to report.
