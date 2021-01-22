Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 1:42 a.m. to the 400 block of South Water Street for a male.

— Wednesday at 2:36 a.m. to the 300 block of South Water Street for a male.

— Wednesday at 10:51 a.m. to the 1100 block of Jones Street for a female.

— Wednesday at 11:27 a.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — No fire calls to report.

Load comments