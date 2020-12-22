Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Thursday at 5:44 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.
— Thursday at 8:31 a.m. to the 1100 block of North Water Street for a female.
— Thursday at 9:18 a.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a female.
— Thursday at 2:39 p.m. to the 1400 block of Evergreen Drive for a female who was treated and not transported.
— Friday at 8:49 a.m. to the 1000 block of West Main Street for a female.
— Friday at 11:11 a.m. to the to the 1400 block of Stone Ridge Court for a male.
— Friday at 12:22 p.m. to the 1500 block of Sandy Lane for a female.
— Friday at 1:21 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.
— Friday at 7:23 p.m. to the 1500 block of Stone Ridge Court for a male.
— Friday at 8:51 p.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.
— Friday at 10:47 p.m. to the 500 block of Center Street for a male.
— Saturday at 2:23 p.m. to the 1500 block of Stone Ridge Court for a female.
— Saturday at 5:05 p.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.
— Saturday at 10:05 p.m. to the 200 block of South Water Street for a male.
— Sunday at 10:28 a.m. to the 1200 block of Louisa Street for a female who was not treated or transported.
— Sunday at 10:53 a.m. to the 1400 block of Evergreen Drive for a female.
— Sunday at 10:37 p.m. to the 100 block of Comenius Court for a male.
Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and taken to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following location:
— Thursday at 1 p.m. for a MABAS change of quarters in Delafield.
— Thursday at 4:44 p.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a fire alarm.
