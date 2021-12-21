Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Thursday at 1:40 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue to assist a female who was not treated and not transported.
— Thursday at 12:54 p.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female who was treated and not transported.
— Thursday at 4:24 p.m. to the 100 block of East Main Street for a male.
— Thursday at 7:21 p.m. to the 400 block of Terry Lane for a lift assist.
— Thursday at 11:41 p.m. to the 800 block of West Street for a lift assist.
— Friday at 1:56 a.m. to the 200 block of Oak Hill Court for a male.
— Friday at 6:29 a.m. to the 1000 block Richards Avenue for a female.
— Friday at 7:03 a.m. to the 800 block of West Street for a male.
— Friday at 8:02 a.m. to the 300 block of North Fourth Street for a female.
— Friday at 10:17 a.m. to the 1200 block of Perry Way for a male.
— Friday at 1:13 p.m. to the 200 block of Margaret Street for a female.
— Friday at 2:22 p.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a female.
— Friday at 8:16 p.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.
— Saturday at 2:37 a.m. to the 100 block of North Washington Street for a male.
— Saturday at 9:01 a.m. to the N2000 block of County Highway R for a female.
— Saturday at 2:35 p.m. to the 600 block of Autumn Crest for a female.
— Saturday at 7:12 p.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a female who was treated and not transported.
— Saturday at 11:59 p.m. to the N2000 block of County Highway R for a female who was not treated and not transported.
— Sunday at 6:11 p.m. to the 200 block of South Water Street for a lift assist.
— Sunday at 6:33 p.m. to the 700 block of South Eighth Street for a male who was treated and not transported.
— Sunday at 7:59 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a lift assist.
— Sunday at 9:13 p.m. to the 1100 block of North Tenth Street for a male.
Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls:
— Thursday at 1:21 a.m. to the 1100 block of West Main Street for an odor investigation.
— Thursday at 1:33 a.m. to the 300 block of Emerald Street for a downed power line.
— Thursday at 1:52 a.m. to the 1400 block of Center Street for an odor investigation.
— Thursday at 2:16 a.m. to the intersection of North Eighth and Jones streets for a downed power line.
— Thursday at 2:41 a.m. to the 1200 block of South Ninth Street for a downed power line.
— Thursday at 5:11 a.m. to the 1200 block of Randolph Street for a downed power line.
— Thursday at 8:03 a.m. to the South Third and Clark streets for a downed power line.
— Thursday at 8:13 a.m. to the 400 block of Terry Lane for a downed power line.
— Thursday at 8:23 a.m. to the 100 block of Henry Street for a downed power line.
— Thursday at 10:46 a.m. to the 900 block of North Fourth Street for a downed power line.
— Thursday at 3:41 p.m. to the 300 block of Emerald Street for a downed power line.
