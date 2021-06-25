Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Wednesday at 1:49 p.m. to the intersection of North Water and Cady streets for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Wednesday at 8:29 p.m. to the 900 block of Casey Drive for a female.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls: Firefighters were called to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 10 a.m. to the 100 block of Aviation Way for a fire alarm.

— Wednesday at 11:01 a.m. to the 1600 block of Lakeside Terrace for an animal rescue.

— Wednesday at 2:41 p.m. to the N300 block County Highway Q for a burn complaint.

