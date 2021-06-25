Watertown Fire Department
Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.
— Wednesday at 1:49 p.m. to the intersection of North Water and Cady streets for a male who was treated and not transported.
— Wednesday at 8:29 p.m. to the 900 block of Casey Drive for a female.
Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls: Firefighters were called to the following locations:
— Wednesday at 10 a.m. to the 100 block of Aviation Way for a fire alarm.
— Wednesday at 11:01 a.m. to the 1600 block of Lakeside Terrace for an animal rescue.
— Wednesday at 2:41 p.m. to the N300 block County Highway Q for a burn complaint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.