Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Thursday at 12:52 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.

— Thursday at 5:31 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a male.

— Thursday at 12:25 p.m. to the 300 block of East Haven Drive for a male.

— Thursday at 12:25 p.m. at the intersection of First and Main streets for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Thursday at 3:39 p.m. to the 400 block of Water Tower Court for a female.

— Thursday at 3:51 p.m. to the 800 block of East Cady Street for a male.

— Thursday at 10:08 p.m. to the 200 block of South Fourth Street for a male.

— Friday at 7:56 a.m. to the 1200 block of Allermann Drive for a male.

— Saturday at 12:07 a.m. to the 1500 block of Lakeside Terrace for a female.

— Saturday at 9:49 a.m. to the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue for a female.

— Saturday at 12:14 p.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a female.

— Saturday at 2:41 p.m. to the 1400 block of Evergreen Drive for a lift assist.

— Saturday at 8:34 p.m. to the 100 block Hill Street for a female.

— Sunday at 8:58 a.m. to the 900 block of Casey Drive for a female.

— Sunday at 8:16 p.m. to the 200 block of South Water Street for a male.

— Sunday at 10:15 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a lift assist.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

— Thursday at 8:34 p.m. to the N800 block of County Highway R in Lebanon for a burn complaint.

— Friday at 3:40 a.m. to the 400 block of West Street in Palymra for a mutual aid call for a structure fire.

— Friday at 7:19 p.m. to the 400 block of South Church Street for a fuel spill.

