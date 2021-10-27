Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 12:01 a.m. to the 100 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Monday at 1:12 p.m. to the 100 block of Hall Street for a female.

— Monday at 10:10 p.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.

Otherwise noted, all patients were treated and taken to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls: No calls to report.

