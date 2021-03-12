Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 8:16 a.m. to the 400 block of South Sixth Street for a male.

— Wednesday at 9:14 a.m. to the 1000 block of Bayberry Drive for a female.

— Wednesday at 10:39 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.

— Wednesday at 4:23 p.m. to the 1900 block of Market Way for a male.

— Wednesday at 8:39 p.m. to the 200 block of East Main Street for a male.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 11:40 p.m. to the 1300 block of Wakoka Street for a fire alarm.

