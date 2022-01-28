Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 9:57 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Wednesday at 12:27 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.

— Wednesday at 3:42 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a male.

— Wednesday at 4:35 p.m. to the 1400 block of Stone Ridge Court for a male.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — No calls to report.

Recommended for you

Load comments