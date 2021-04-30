Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 7:12 a.m. to the 100 block of North Church Street for a male.

— Wednesday at 7:20 a.m. to the 800 block of South First Street for a male.

— Wednesday at 8:13 a.m. to the 400 block of North Monroe Street for a male.

— Wednesday at 9:04 a.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a male.

— Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. to the 500 block of Sweetbriar Lane for a male.

— Wednesday at 5:56 p.m. to South Church Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Clinic.

Fire calls: No calls to report.

