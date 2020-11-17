Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Sunday at 6:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Monday at 1:09 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

— Monday at 7:19 a.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and taken to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — No fire calls to report.

