Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following location:
— Thursday at 9:48 a.m. to the 400 block of Franklin Street for a female.
— Thursday at 10:59 a.m. to the 400 block of South Concord Avenue for a male.
— Thursday at 12:51 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.
— Thursday at 4:47 p.m. to the 100 block of Harding Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.
— Thursday at 9:57 p.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a lift assist.
— Friday at 4:45 a.m. to County Highway O for a motor vehicle crash involving a female who was treated and transported.
— Friday at 5:49 a.m. to the 600 block of Lafayette Street for a male.
— Friday at 8:07 a.m. to the 600 block of Dewey Street for a male.
— Friday at 9:13 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Friday at 12:33 p.m. to the 1500 block of Hillside Lane for a female.
— Friday at 12:44 p.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a mutual aid call for EMS involving a male who was treated and transported.
— Friday at 1:07 p.m. to State Highway 26 for a male involved in a motor vehicle crash. The man was not treated and not transported.
— Friday at 1:56 p.m. to the 100 block of Jones Street for a male.
— Friday at 2:16 p.m. to the 200 block of South Water Street for a lift assist.
— Friday at 6:45 p.m. to the 1000 block Perry Street for a lift assist.
— Friday at 7:07 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.
— Saturday at 10:49 a.m. to the 100 block of Eickstaedt Lane for a male.
— Saturday at 12:52 p.m. to the 1100 block of Center Street for a male.
— Saturday at 1 p.m. to the N700 block of Schofield Road in Lebanon for a standby call.
— Saturday at 2:55 p.m. to the N8000 block of County Highway A for a male.
— Saturday at 9:09 p.m. to the 700 block of North Water Street for a female.
— Saturday at 9:39 p.m. to the 1000 bock of North Fourth Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.
— Saturday at 10:57 p.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a female who was not treated and not transported.
— Sunday at 2:47 p.m. to the 600 block of South Church Street for a male.
— Sunday at 9:13 p.m. to the 200 block of North Maple Street for a female who was treated and not transported.
Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following locations:
— Thursday at 4:34 p.m. to the 200 block of Derby Lane for an odor investigation.
— Friday at 11:41 a.m. to the W1300 block of County Highway CW for a mutual aid call for a pole barn fire in Ixonia.
