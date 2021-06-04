Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 6:03 a.m. to the 200 block of Air Park Drive for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Wednesday at 8:29 a.m. to the 800 block of Montgomery Street for an animal rescue.

— Wednesday at 8:46 a.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a lift assist.

— Wednesday at 12:04 p.m. to the 1000 block of Richards Avenue for a male.

— Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. to the 400 block of Franklin Street for a male.

— Wednesday at 1:11 p.m. to the 800 block of Wild Rose Way for a female.

— Wednesday at 3:27 p.m. to the intersection of Dayton and Clement streets for a male.

— Wednesday at 6:02 p.m. to the 200 block of Western Street for a male.

— Wednesday at 7:21 p.m. to the 1500 block of South Tenth Street for a lift assist.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls: No calls to report.

Recommended for you

Load comments