Watertown Fire Department
Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Wednesday at 6:03 a.m. to the 200 block of Air Park Drive for a female who was not treated and not transported.
— Wednesday at 8:29 a.m. to the 800 block of Montgomery Street for an animal rescue.
— Wednesday at 8:46 a.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a lift assist.
— Wednesday at 12:04 p.m. to the 1000 block of Richards Avenue for a male.
— Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. to the 400 block of Franklin Street for a male.
— Wednesday at 1:11 p.m. to the 800 block of Wild Rose Way for a female.
— Wednesday at 3:27 p.m. to the intersection of Dayton and Clement streets for a male.
— Wednesday at 6:02 p.m. to the 200 block of Western Street for a male.
— Wednesday at 7:21 p.m. to the 1500 block of South Tenth Street for a lift assist.
Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls: No calls to report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.