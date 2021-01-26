Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Sunday at 1:39 a.m. to the 700 block of West Main Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.
— Sunday at 7:40 a.m. to the 200 block of North Sixth Street for a male.
— Sunday at 10:02 a.m. to the 200 block of South Montgomery for a male.
— Sunday at 10:53 a.m. to the 1300 block of Wakoka Street for a male.
— Sunday at 12:20 p.m. to the N2300 block of County Highway DJ for a male.
— Sunday at 1:46 p.m. to the 1700 block of South Church Street for a male.
— Sunday at 3:28 p.m. to the N1500 block of North Second Street for a male.
— Sunday at 3:49 p.m. to the N1500 block of North Second Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.
— Sunday at 4:39 p.m. to the 900 block of North Second Street for a male.
— Sunday at 9:54 p.m. to the 200 block of East Arcade Avenue for a male who was treated and not transported.
— Saturday at 12:21 a.m. to the 400 block of East Main Street for a male who was treated and not transported.
— Saturday at 12:45 a.m. to the N800 block of North Water Street for a female who was treated and not transported.
— Saturday at 9:58 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Saturday at 12:55 p.m. to the 100 block of Air Park Drive for a female.
— Saturday at 2:08 p.m. to the 700 block of North Second Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.
— Saturday at 3:14 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Saturday at 3:48 p.m. to the 500 block of Pearl Street for a carbon monoxide alarm.
— Saturday at 9 p.m. to the 800 block of Clark Street for a female.
— Friday at 5:45 a.m. to the 300 block of Air Park Drive for a male.
— Friday at 6:58 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male who was not treated and not transported.
— Friday at 8:13 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Friday at 9:15 p.m. to the 1300 block of Wakoka Street for a male.
— Thursday at 7:13 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Thursday at 8:09 a.m. to 1000 block of Bayberry Drive for a female.
— Thursday at 12:18 p.m. to the 700 block of Willow Creek Parkway for a male.
— Thursday at 2:01 p.m. to the W6900 block of County Highway Q for a male.
Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:
— Thursday at 3:16 p.m to the W8800 block of State Highway 89 in Waterloo for a mutual aid call.
— Saturday at 3:48 p.m. to the 500 block of Pearl Street for a carbon monoxide alarm.
— Sunday at 10:28 a.m. to the 200 block of Margaret Street for a carbon monoxide alarm.
