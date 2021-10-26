For the record Oct 26, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Watertown Fire DepartmentParamedics responded to the following locations:— Thursday at 12:14 a.m. to the 300 block of South Water Street for a female who required a lift assist.— Thursday at 1:55 p.m. to the W7000 block of Main Street for a male.— Thursday at 3:12 p.m. to the N8300 of County Highway Y for a male.— Thursday at 6:36 p.m. to the 400 block of South Eighth Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.— Friday at 8:46 a.m. to the 1000 block of Kiewert Street for a female.— Friday at 9:48 a.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a lift assist.— Friday at 1:15 p.m. to the 700 block of South 12th Street for a female.— Friday at 4:27 p.m. to the 100 block of West Street in Johnson Creek, but were canceled en route.— Friday at 7:46 p.m.to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a male.— Saturday at 5:05 a.m. to the 800 block of Maple Crest Lane for a female.— Saturday at 7:13 a.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a male.— Saturday at 7:44 a.m. to the N8400 block of County Highway Y for a male.— Saturday at 10:45 a.m. to the 700 block of North Fourth Street for a female who was treated and not transported.— Saturday at 1:19 p.m. to the 100 block of Aviation Way for a female.— Saturday at 2:09 p.m. to the 700 block of Woodridge Trail for a female.— Sunday at 12:12 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a lift assist.— Sunday at 7:47 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.— Sunday at 1:27 p.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.— Sunday at 2:54 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.— Sunday at 8:43 p.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female.Otherwise noted, all patients were treated and taken to Watertown Regional Medical Center.Fire calls:Firefighters responded to the following locations:— Thursday at 12:16 p.m. to the 1000 block of Lisbon Street for downed wires.— Friday at 11:06 a.m. to the 100 block of Jones Street for a smoke scare.— Friday at 8:30 p.m. to the 300 block of North Church Street for a smoke detector check.— Friday at 10:45 p.m. to the 700 block of North Second Street for a carbon monoxide alarm.— Saturday at 12:30 a.m. to the 600 block of Dodge Street for a carbon monoxide alarm.— Saturday at 8:50 p.m. to the 1000 block of Center Street for a smoke investigation.— Sunday at 11:33 a.m. to the 400 block of South Church Street for a smoke investigation.— Sunday at 7:16 p.m. to the 300 block of East Main Street for a carbon monoxide alarm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Nashotah woman sentenced to jail for injuring motorist while driving drunk Ashippun man sentenced to 80 years in prison New Creek gymnasium to get Berres name Watertown man found guilty of sixth OWI Highway 16 to be closed for month Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
