Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Thursday at 12:14 a.m. to the 300 block of South Water Street for a female who required a lift assist.

— Thursday at 1:55 p.m. to the W7000 block of Main Street for a male.

— Thursday at 3:12 p.m. to the N8300 of County Highway Y for a male.

— Thursday at 6:36 p.m. to the 400 block of South Eighth Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Friday at 8:46 a.m. to the 1000 block of Kiewert Street for a female.

— Friday at 9:48 a.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a lift assist.

— Friday at 1:15 p.m. to the 700 block of South 12th Street for a female.

— Friday at 4:27 p.m. to the 100 block of West Street in Johnson Creek, but were canceled en route.

— Friday at 7:46 p.m.to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a male.

— Saturday at 5:05 a.m. to the 800 block of Maple Crest Lane for a female.

— Saturday at 7:13 a.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a male.

— Saturday at 7:44 a.m. to the N8400 block of County Highway Y for a male.

— Saturday at 10:45 a.m. to the 700 block of North Fourth Street for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Saturday at 1:19 p.m. to the 100 block of Aviation Way for a female.

— Saturday at 2:09 p.m. to the 700 block of Woodridge Trail for a female.

— Sunday at 12:12 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a lift assist.

— Sunday at 7:47 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Sunday at 1:27 p.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.

— Sunday at 2:54 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Sunday at 8:43 p.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female.

Otherwise noted, all patients were treated and taken to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

Firefighters responded to the following locations:

— Thursday at 12:16 p.m. to the 1000 block of Lisbon Street for downed wires.

— Friday at 11:06 a.m. to the 100 block of Jones Street for a smoke scare.

— Friday at 8:30 p.m. to the 300 block of North Church Street for a smoke detector check.

— Friday at 10:45 p.m. to the 700 block of North Second Street for a carbon monoxide alarm.

— Saturday at 12:30 a.m. to the 600 block of Dodge Street for a carbon monoxide alarm.

— Saturday at 8:50 p.m. to the 1000 block of Center Street for a smoke investigation.

— Sunday at 11:33 a.m. to the 400 block of South Church Street for a smoke investigation.

— Sunday at 7:16 p.m. to the 300 block of East Main Street for a carbon monoxide alarm.

