Watertown Fire Department
Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Thursday at 8:55 a.m. to the 1200 block of Steeplechase Drive for a female.
— Thursday at 9:27 a.m. to the 100 block of Air Park Drive for a male.
— Thursday at 10:27 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.
— Thursday at 10:40 a.m. to the 100 block of Bobcat Lane in Johnson Creek for a mutual aid call involving a male.
— Thursday at 11:39 a.m. to the 1400 block of Evergreen Drive for a female who was treated and not transported.
— Thursday at 7:35 p.m. to the N100 block of North Second Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.
— Thursday at 7:39 p.m. to the 1400 block of South 10th Street for a male.
— Thursday at 8:34 p.m. to the 100 block of Dayton Street for a male.
— Thursday at 9:05 p.m. to the 100 block of Middle Road for a male involved in a car crash. The man was treated and transported.
— Thursday at 10:19 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.
— Friday at 4:35 a.m. to the intersection of North Fourth Street and State Highway 16 for a female.
— Friday at 7:04 a.m. to the 500 block of Humboldt Street for a male.
— Friday at 9:10 a.m. to the 1500 block of Lakeside Terrace for a female.
— Friday at 3:20 p.m. to the 200 block of North Water Street for a female.
— Friday at 7:53 p.m. to the 200 bock of Air Park Drive for a male.
— Saturday at 7:10 a.m. to the 800 block of Belmont Drive for a lift assist.
— Saturday at 7:24 a.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female who was not treated and not transported.
— Saturday at 7:36 a.m. to the 1400 block of East Main Street for a male.
— Saturday at 10:54 a.m. to the 600 block of Cady Street for a male.
— Saturday at 5:52 p.m. to the N2000 block of County Highway R for a male.
— Saturday at 6:46 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.
— Saturday at 8:26 p.m. to the 1400 block of Waldron Street for a female.
— Sunday at 12:10 a.m. to the 1200 block of Douglas Avenue for a female.
— Sunday at 10:32 p.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female.
— Sunday at 4:50 p.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.
— Sunday at 5:58 p.m. to the W3200 East Gate Drive for a male.
— Sunday at 9:24 p.m. to the W8300 block of County Highway Q for a male.
— Sunday at 11:22 p.m. to the N8500 block of Hustisford Road for a female.
Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and taken to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls:
Firefighters responded to the following locations:
— Sunday at 1:35 p.m. to the W6900 block of Rubidell Road for a fire alarm.
— Sunday at 1:44 p.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a mutual aid call.
