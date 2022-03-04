For the record Mar 4, 2022 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Watertown Fire DepartmentEmergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following location:— Wednesday at 9:12 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.— Wednesday at 9:59 a.m. to the 600 block of South Second Street for a public service.— Wednesday at 11:31 a.m. to the 1500 block of Lakeside Terrace for a female.— Wednesday at 2:15 p.m. to the 400 block of Franklin Street for a public service call.— Wednesday at 4:33 p.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a female.— Wednesday at 4:39 p.m. to the N800 block of County Highway L for a female who was not treated and not transported.— Wednesday at 5:27 p.m. to the 1500 block of Country Club Lane for a female.Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.Fire calls — No calls. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Juneau man found guilty for not returning rental car Watertown teen found guilty of child porn possession Horicon man sentenced to three years in prison for child porn WIAA girls basketball: Warriors fall to Spartans in regional final; Eagles, Pirates lose in semis Timothy M. Wagner Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 3-4
