Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following location:

— Wednesday at 9:12 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Wednesday at 9:59 a.m. to the 600 block of South Second Street for a public service.

— Wednesday at 11:31 a.m. to the 1500 block of Lakeside Terrace for a female.

— Wednesday at 2:15 p.m. to the 400 block of Franklin Street for a public service call.

— Wednesday at 4:33 p.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a female.

— Wednesday at 4:39 p.m. to the N800 block of County Highway L for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Wednesday at 5:27 p.m. to the 1500 block of Country Club Lane for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — No calls.

