Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 8:13 a.m. to the 500 block of Mary Knoll Lane for a female.

— Monday at 10:47 a.m. to the 200 block of South Warren Street for a male.

— Monday at 1:54 p.m. to the 200 block of West Cady Street for a female.

— Monday at 2:41 p.m. to the 400 block of South Sixth Street for a male.

— Monday at 8:08 p.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a female.

— Monday at 9:53 p.m. to the 500 block of North Montgomery Street for a male.

— Monday at 10:53 p.m. to the 800 block of North Second Street for a female.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:

— Monday at 5:15 p.m. to the Jefferson Fire Department for a change of quarters.

— Monday at 8:36 p.m. to the 700 block of Kaddatz Drive for downed wires.

— Monday at 9:03 p.m. to the 400 block of South Montgomery Street for a carbon monoxide alarm.

— Monday at 9:19 p.m. at the intersection of Louisa and Elba streets for a burn complaint.

