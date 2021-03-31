Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Monday at 8:13 a.m. to the 500 block of Mary Knoll Lane for a female.
— Monday at 10:47 a.m. to the 200 block of South Warren Street for a male.
— Monday at 1:54 p.m. to the 200 block of West Cady Street for a female.
— Monday at 2:41 p.m. to the 400 block of South Sixth Street for a male.
— Monday at 8:08 p.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a female.
— Monday at 9:53 p.m. to the 500 block of North Montgomery Street for a male.
— Monday at 10:53 p.m. to the 800 block of North Second Street for a female.
Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:
— Monday at 5:15 p.m. to the Jefferson Fire Department for a change of quarters.
— Monday at 8:36 p.m. to the 700 block of Kaddatz Drive for downed wires.
— Monday at 9:03 p.m. to the 400 block of South Montgomery Street for a carbon monoxide alarm.
— Monday at 9:19 p.m. at the intersection of Louisa and Elba streets for a burn complaint.
