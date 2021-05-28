Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 9:42 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Wednesday at 3:59 p.m. to the 1400 block of Utah Street for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Wednesday at 9:25 p.m. to the N7900 block of County Highway A for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Wednesday at 10:56 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

— Wednesday at 6:13 p.m. to the 800 block of West Main Street for a motor vehicle crash with a fluid spill.

