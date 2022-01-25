Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following locations:

— Thursday at 12:35 a.m. to the 1400 block of Beacon Drive for a male.

— Thursday at 3:09 a.m. to the 100 block of Pine Ridge Court for a male.

— Thursday at 7:29 a.m. to the 100 block of East Main Street for a female.

— Thursday at 10:43 a.m. to the 400 block of Franklin Street for a male.

— Thursday at 1:10 p.m. to the 1400 block of Evergreen Drive for a lift assist.

— Thursday at 3:33 p.m. to the 200 block of South Eighth Street for a service call.

— Thursday at 6:40 p.m. to the 600 block of South 12th Street for a female.

— Friday at 12:32 a.m. to the 300 block of College Avenue for a male.

— Friday at 6:42 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Friday at 7:01 a.m. to the 1300 block of Allwardt Street for a male.

— Friday at 11:08 a.m. to the N1800 block of Park View Circle in Palmyra for a mutual aid call related to a structure fire.

— Friday at 11:45 a.m. to the 300 block of Lauren Lane for a female.

— Friday at 12:08 p.m. to the W4300 block of Riverview Road for a male.

— Friday at 12:24 p.m. to the N6700 County Highway P in Johnson Creek for a mutual aid request.

— Friday at 5:02 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Friday at 7:39 p.m. to the N8700 block of Jefferson Road for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Saturday at 1:02 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Saturday at 1:54 p.m. to the 1000 block of Oak Street for a male.

— Saturday at 4:31 p.m. to the 600 block of Seventh Street for a male.

— Saturday at 10:50 p.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a female.

— Sunday at 6:08 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a male.

— Sunday at 6:30 a.m. to the 100 block of Pawnee Street for a female.

— Sunday at 7:13 a.m. to the 1600 block of Carlson Place for a lift assist.

— Sunday at 9:57 a.m. to the 600 block of Autumn Crest Drive for a male.

— Sunday at 11:40 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Sunday at 2:04 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a EMS mutual aid request.

— Sunday at 2:52 p.m. to the 1400 block of Stoneridge Drive for a EMS mutual aid request.

— Sunday at 3:25 p.m. to the W4900 block of County Highway CW for a EMS mutual aid request.

— Sunday at 4:46 p.m. to the 2000 block of Airport Road for a male.

— Sunday at 5:24 p.m. to the 200 block of Woodland Drive.

Unless otherwise noted, all persons were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:

— Thursday at 6:10 p.m. to the N8000 block of County Highway Q in Lake Mills for a mutual aid call related to a fire.

— Friday at 9:38 a.m. to the 600 block of Brookstone Way for a fire alarm.

— Friday at 11:08 a.m. to the N1800 block of Park View Circle in Palmyra for a mutual aid call related to a structure fire.

— Sunday at 1:39 a.m. to the W5200 block of Navan Road for a fire.

Recommended for you

Load comments