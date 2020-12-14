Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Tuesday at 1:24 a.m. to the 200 block of North Water Street for a female who required a lift assist.
— Tuesday at 7:06 p.m. to the 1200 block of Ochs Court for a female who required a lift assist.
— Thursday at 9:32 a.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a female.
— Thursday at 10:17 a.m. to the 300 block of South Concord Avenue for a male who was not treated and not transported.
— Thursday at 1:21 p.m. to the 200 block of South Water Street for a male who required a lift assist.
— Thursday at 11:36 a.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a female.
— Thursday at 2:39 p.m. to the intersection of Madison and South Water streets for a female.
— Thursday at 3:16 p.m. to Rubidell Road in Jefferson County for a male.
— Thursday at 5:40 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Thursday at 8:08 p.m. to the 100 block of South First Street for a male.
— Thursday at 9:08 p.m. to the 100 block of South First Street for a male.
— Friday at 12:38 a.m. to the 1500 block of Sandy Lane for a female.
— Friday at 3:50 a.m. to the 1300 block of Western Avenue for a male who was treated and not transported.
Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and taken to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls — None to report.
