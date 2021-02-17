Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 2:48 a.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a female.

— Monday at 7:44 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a male.

— Monday at 7:57 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Monday at 3:02 p.m. to the 100 block of Air Park Drive for a male.

— Monday at 5:32 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Monday at 8:42 p.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — No calls.

