Watertown Fire Department
Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Thursday at the 8:08 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Thursday at 11:32 a.m. to the 200 block of North Eighth Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.
— Thursday at 11:47 a.m. to the 700 block of Main Street for a male.
— Thursday at 12:36 p.m. to the 1400 block of Memorial Drive for a female.
— Thursday at 7:47 p.m.to the 900 block of Casey Drive for an EMS mutual aid call.
— Thursday at 8:42 p.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for an EMS mutual aid call.
— Thursday at 10:34 p.m. to the intersection of East Hubbleton and River Bend roads for a female.
— Friday at 1:01 a.m. to the 100 block of Jones Street for a male.
— Friday at 11:01 a.m. to the 1500 block of South Tenth Street for a male.
— Friday at 10:29 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Saturday at 2:25 a.m. to the W2800 block of Evergreen Road for a female.
— Saturday at 11:51 a.m. to the W6700 block of Grogan Road in Fort Atkinson for a mutual aid call on a barn fire.
— Saturday at 12:02 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.
— Saturday at 12:42 p.m. to the 1200 block of Randolph Street for a male.
— Saturday at 8:38 p.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a female.
— Saturday at 11:20 p.m. to the 1400 block of Country Club Lane for a male who was not treated and not transported.
— Sunday at 3:41 p.m. to the 600 block of Votech Drive for a male.
— Sunday at 7:33 p.m. to the intersection of North Water and West Cady streets for a male.
Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls: Firefighters were called to the following locations:
— Thursday at 10:34 a.m. to the 1500 block of Greencrest Drive for an animal rescue.
— Thursday at 4:22 p.m. to the W7600 block of Highway Q for a structure fire.
— Saturday at 2:15 p.m. to the N9600 block of Bone Court for a fire alarm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.