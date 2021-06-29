Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Thursday at the 8:08 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Thursday at 11:32 a.m. to the 200 block of North Eighth Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Thursday at 11:47 a.m. to the 700 block of Main Street for a male.

— Thursday at 12:36 p.m. to the 1400 block of Memorial Drive for a female.

— Thursday at 7:47 p.m.to the 900 block of Casey Drive for an EMS mutual aid call.

— Thursday at 8:42 p.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for an EMS mutual aid call.

— Thursday at 10:34 p.m. to the intersection of East Hubbleton and River Bend roads for a female.

— Friday at 1:01 a.m. to the 100 block of Jones Street for a male.

— Friday at 11:01 a.m. to the 1500 block of South Tenth Street for a male.

— Friday at 10:29 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Saturday at 2:25 a.m. to the W2800 block of Evergreen Road for a female.

— Saturday at 11:51 a.m. to the W6700 block of Grogan Road in Fort Atkinson for a mutual aid call on a barn fire.

— Saturday at 12:02 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Saturday at 12:42 p.m. to the 1200 block of Randolph Street for a male.

— Saturday at 8:38 p.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a female.

— Saturday at 11:20 p.m. to the 1400 block of Country Club Lane for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Sunday at 3:41 p.m. to the 600 block of Votech Drive for a male.

— Sunday at 7:33 p.m. to the intersection of North Water and West Cady streets for a male.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls: Firefighters were called to the following locations:

— Thursday at 10:34 a.m. to the 1500 block of Greencrest Drive for an animal rescue.

— Thursday at 4:22 p.m. to the W7600 block of Highway Q for a structure fire.

— Saturday at 2:15 p.m. to the N9600 block of Bone Court for a fire alarm.

