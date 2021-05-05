Watertown Fire Department
Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Monday at 6:49 a.m. to the 500 block of East Main Street for a male.
— Monday at 12:16 p.m. to the 200 block of South Water Street for a female.
— Monday at 1:51 p.m. to the 1900 block of Market Way for a male.
— Monday at 5:54 p.m. to the 200 block of South Water Street for a male.Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Clinic.
Fire calls:
— Monday at 12:34 p.m. to North Church and Green streets for an animal rescue.
