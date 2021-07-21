Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 6:38 a.m. to the 1000 block of Mary Street for a female.

— Monday at 7 a.m. to the N6700 block of County Highway A for a paramedic intercept call for a female.

— Monday at 12:34 p.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.

— Monday at 5:25 p.m. to the 800 block of Birchwood Court for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Monday at 9:34 p.m. to the 800 block of Clark Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Monday at 10:46 p.m. to the 600 block of South Church Street for a male.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

Firefighters responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 12:39 a.m. to the 1300 block of Randolph Street for a carbon monoxide alarm.

— Monday at 11:17 a.m. to the 1300 block of Center Street for a city service call.

— Monday at 5:04 p.m. to the 1300 block of North Fourth Street for a fire alarm.

