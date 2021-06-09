Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 6:37 a.m. to the 800 block of Belmont Drive for a female.

— Monday at 11:12 a.m. to the 1000 block of Boughton Street for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Monday at 12:06 p.m. to the 1000 block of Kiewert Street for a lift assist.

— Monday at 12:32 p.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a lift assist.

— Monday at 3:39 p.m. to the 400 block of South Montgomery Street for a male involved in a motor vehicle crash.

— Monday at 4:29 p.m. to the 1300 block of South Third Street for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Monday at 6:53 p.m. to the intersection of Spaulding and North Water streets for a female involved in a motor vehicle crash. The woman was not treated and not transported.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

— Monday at 8:08 a.m. to the 1200 block of Douglas Avenue for a burn complaint.

— Monday at 4:21 p.m. to the 400 block of South Montgomery Street for a fluid spill.

— Monday at 5:30 p.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a fire alarm.

