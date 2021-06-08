Watertown Fire Department
Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Thursday at 2:18 a.m. to the intersection of U.S. Highway 26 and High Road for a male involved in a motor vehicle crash.
— Thursday at 9:36 a.m. to the N900 block of Welsh Road for a male.
— Thursday at 8:42 p.m. to the 900 block of Richards Avenue for a male.
— Thursday at 10:40 p.m. to the 800 block of Labaree Street for a male who was treated and not transported.
— Thursday at 11:12 p.m. to the 1300 block of River Drive for a female.
— Friday at 11:04 a.m. to the 700 block of Crestview Drive for a male.
— Friday at 11:17 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.
— Friday at 1:08 p.m. to the 1900 block of Market Way for a male who was treated and not transported.
— Friday at 3:27 p.m. to the 1400 block of Memorial Drive for a female who was not treated and not transported.
— Friday at 4:02 p.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a male.
— Friday at 5:29 p.m. to the W6900 block of Rubidell Road for a male.
— Friday at 6:08 p.m. to the 1200 block of Utah Street but were cancelled en route.
— Friday at 11:09 p.m. to the W4300 block of County Highway CW for a male.
— Saturday at 12:33 p.m. to the 200 block of South Third Street for a female.
— Saturday at 5:12 a.m. to the 1100 block of Sand Street for a male.
— Saturday at 5:52 a.m. to the 1400 block of Utah Street for a female.
— Saturday at 10:36 a.m. to the 800 block of Clark Street for a female.
— Sunday at 12:37 a.m. to the 200 block of West Main Street for a male who was treated and not transported.
— Sunday at 12:44 a.m. to the 100 block of Jones Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.
— Sunday at 12:49 a.m. to the 100 block of Mourning Dove Drive for a male.
— Sunday at 3:49 p.m. to the 600 block of Bernard Street for a male.
— Sunday at 9:45 p.m. to the 700 block of West Main Street but were canceled en route.
— Sunday at 10:27 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.
— Sunday at 10:43 p.m. to the 100 block of Concord Place for a female.
Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls:
— Thursday at 2:53 p.m. to the 100 block of Air Park Drive for a mulch fire.
— Friday at 4 p.m. to the 200 block of East Haven Drive for a fire alarm.
— Saturday at 4:08 p.m. to the 100 block of Warbler Way in Lebanon for an electrical fire.
— Saturday at 6:10 p.m. to the 300 block of South Third Street for downed wires.
— Saturday at 10:40 p.m. to the intersection of County Highways CW and SC for a MABAS call, which was canceled.
— Sunday at 3:03 p.m. to the 1000 block of Bayberry Drive for a burn complaint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.