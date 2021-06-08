Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Thursday at 2:18 a.m. to the intersection of U.S. Highway 26 and High Road for a male involved in a motor vehicle crash.

— Thursday at 9:36 a.m. to the N900 block of Welsh Road for a male.

— Thursday at 8:42 p.m. to the 900 block of Richards Avenue for a male.

— Thursday at 10:40 p.m. to the 800 block of Labaree Street for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Thursday at 11:12 p.m. to the 1300 block of River Drive for a female.

— Friday at 11:04 a.m. to the 700 block of Crestview Drive for a male.

— Friday at 11:17 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Friday at 1:08 p.m. to the 1900 block of Market Way for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Friday at 3:27 p.m. to the 1400 block of Memorial Drive for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Friday at 4:02 p.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a male.

— Friday at 5:29 p.m. to the W6900 block of Rubidell Road for a male.

— Friday at 6:08 p.m. to the 1200 block of Utah Street but were cancelled en route.

— Friday at 11:09 p.m. to the W4300 block of County Highway CW for a male.

— Saturday at 12:33 p.m. to the 200 block of South Third Street for a female.

— Saturday at 5:12 a.m. to the 1100 block of Sand Street for a male.

— Saturday at 5:52 a.m. to the 1400 block of Utah Street for a female.

— Saturday at 10:36 a.m. to the 800 block of Clark Street for a female.

— Sunday at 12:37 a.m. to the 200 block of West Main Street for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Sunday at 12:44 a.m. to the 100 block of Jones Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Sunday at 12:49 a.m. to the 100 block of Mourning Dove Drive for a male.

— Sunday at 3:49 p.m. to the 600 block of Bernard Street for a male.

— Sunday at 9:45 p.m. to the 700 block of West Main Street but were canceled en route.

— Sunday at 10:27 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

— Sunday at 10:43 p.m. to the 100 block of Concord Place for a female.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

— Thursday at 2:53 p.m. to the 100 block of Air Park Drive for a mulch fire.

— Friday at 4 p.m. to the 200 block of East Haven Drive for a fire alarm.

— Saturday at 4:08 p.m. to the 100 block of Warbler Way in Lebanon for an electrical fire.

— Saturday at 6:10 p.m. to the 300 block of South Third Street for downed wires.

— Saturday at 10:40 p.m. to the intersection of County Highways CW and SC for a MABAS call, which was canceled.

— Sunday at 3:03 p.m. to the 1000 block of Bayberry Drive for a burn complaint.

